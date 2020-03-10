The Aggrolites 2020 Australia Tour

When it comes to America's reggae-ska exports, there are none bigger than The Aggrolites.





General tickets go on sale 12 March. Click here for more details.



The Aggrolites 2020 Tour Dates

After a massive US tour in February, which followed an extensive run of dates through the UK and Europe in late 2019, The Aggrolites are headed to Australia for a five-date tour this winter in support of their sixth studio album, last year's 'Reggae Now!' release.The band will play shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne and Perth.With their energetic, upbeat blend of '60s soul, ska and early dub, this Southern Californian outfit was last in Australia in 2011, on tour for the release of their album 'Rugged Road'.Then, unexpectedly, silence. The Aggrolites entered a prolonged hibernation following the particularly gruelling tour.In 2018, Jesse Wagner and his bandmates re-established their former sound and wrote and recorded the feel-good 14-track album, 'Reggae Now!'.It's been a long time coming for local fans of The Aggrolites, but the band return down under this winter.